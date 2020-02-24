Headline News
George Russell

News Williams F1 Team targeting Q2 in 2020

Daniil Kvyat

News Gasly, Kvyat were not ready for Red Bull – team boss

Lewis Hamilton

News Pirelli thinks Mercedes’s ‘DAS’ does not damage tyres

Sebastian Vettel

News Ferrari aero ‘does not work’ insiders say

Haas VF 19 Render

News Not only Williams late with 2019 car

News

George Russell

Williams F1 Team targeting Q2 in 2020

24/02/2020
No Comments
7,633 Views
News

George Russell says there is “no chance” that in 2020 Williams will be lagging the field by as much as last year.

Having faced a barrage of criticism for the once-great British team’s decline in recent years, team boss Claire Williams said last week: “The smile has not left my face since these (pre-season) tests began.”

Indeed, after a conspicuous delay this time last year, Williams’ 2020 car was the first onto the track in Barcelona last week. If you have a good feeling about the new Willians F1 car you try your luck with online casinos new zealand.

“It was an important step to return pride and dignity after the failures of last year,” Williams said.

And lead driver Russell says the actual car is also much better. “Last year I was scared at times but this feels more like a Formula 1 car,” he said. “We know we are much closer than last year. There is no chance we will be as far behind.” With the renewed optimism, you can bet on Williams’s good fortune with en.crazyvegas.com.

Claire Williams agrees: “Last year, we were only really racing against ourselves – Robert against George. This year we should get into the second qualifying session (Q2).”

Related Articles

Daniil Kvyat

Gasly, Kvyat were not ready for Red Bull R...

Feb 23, 2020No Comments

Alpha Tauri’s two drivers bear “scars” from their premature promotions to the senior Red Bull team, according to team boss Franz Tost. The former Toro Rosso team

Lewis Hamilton

Pirelli thinks MercedesR...

Mercedes looks set to race its controversial new ‘push-pull’

Feb 22, 2020
Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari aero ‘does no...

Ferrari’s 2020 rivals are “faster”, according to team boss

Feb 21, 2020
Haas VF 19 Render

Not only Williams late with...

At least three teams might not be ready with

Feb 15, 2019

Leave A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Australian GP will start in:

weeks
0
-1
days
0
-3
hours
0
-1
minutes
0
-2
seconds
-4
-6
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton413
    2Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas326
    3Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen278
    4Monaco16 - Charles Leclerc264
    5Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel240
    6Spain55 - Carlos Sainz96
    7France10 - Pierre Gasly95
    8Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo54
    9Mexico11 - Sergio Perez52
    10United Kingdom04 - Lando Noris49
    11Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen43
    12Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat37
    13Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg37
    14Thailand23 - Alexander Albon34
    15Canada18 - Lance Stroll21
    16Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen20
    17Italia99 - Antonio Giovinazzi14
    18France08 - Romain Grosjean8
    19Poland88 - Robert Kubica1
    20United Kingdom63 - George Russell0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes739
    2ItalyFerrari504
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing Honda417
    4United KingdomMcLaren Renault145
    6FranceRenault91
    5ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso Honda85
    7United KingdomRacing Point BWT Mercedes73
    8SwitzerlandAlfa Romeo Racing Ferrari57
    9United StatesHaas Ferrari28
    10United KingdomWilliams Mercedes1

    Social Counter

    Copyright © 2014-2020 The F1 News, some rights reserved.