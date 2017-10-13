Headline News
Nico Hulkenberg

News Hulkenberg expects new teammate Sainz to be ‘fast’

News Robert Kubica might drive for Williams in 2018

Romain Grosjean

News Grosjean not surprised by Stroll struggles

Sebastian Vettel

News Sebastian Vettel close to signing new deal with Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel

News Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard

News

Nico Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg expects new teammate Sainz to be ‘fast’

13/10/2017
No Comments
1 Views
News

Nico Hulkenberg says he expects his new Renault teammate to be “fast”.

Departing Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz, who will be paired with German Hulkenberg full-time from next year, will get an early start at Renault in the last four races of 2017.

Hulkenberg told Auto Motor und Sport: “I only know him from the paddock, but he is an ambitious driver.

“He is still young and wild, but he is certainly fast,” he added.

Asked if he is looking forward to being partnered by 23-year-old Sainz, having shared the yellow-coloured garage with ousted Jolyon Palmer until now, Hulkenberg added: “It’s ok.

“I will continue to do my own thing.”

He admitted he may have an advantage over Sainz at the beginning of their new partnership.

“It’s hard to estimate, but of course you always need a certain period of familiarisation. We’ll see,” said Hulkenberg, 30.

Former F1 driver Roberto Merhi is not so sure his Spanish countryman Sainz should have agreed to the early switch.

“Honestly, going to Renault during the season seems like a mistake to me,” he told the Marca sports daily.

“I would have finished the year with Toro Rosso,” the former Marussia driver explained.

“He was doing a great year, and then next year, with the tests and a new season, he would have started with Nico on equal terms.”

Related Articles

Robert Kubica might drive for Williams in 201...

Sep 27, 2017No Comments

Robert Kubica has not denied speculation he is now in the running for the Williams race seat for 2018. Earlier, the former BMW and Renault driver was

Romain Grosjean

Grosjean not surprised by S...

Romain Grosjean says he is not surprised Lance Stroll

Jun 07, 2017
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel close to s...

Ferrari’s technical boss Mattia Binotto thinks Sebastian Vettel will

Jun 07, 2017
Sebastian Vettel

Vettel knew winning with Fe...

Ferrari’s path back to victory requires “stability”, according to

Nov 09, 2016

U.S. GP will start in:

weeks
0
1
days
0
0
hours
0
7
minutes
1
0
seconds
1
0
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton306
    2Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel247
    3Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas234
    4Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo192
    5Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen148
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen111
    7Mexico11 - Sergio Perez85
    8France31 - Esteban Ocon65
    9Spain55 - Carlos Sainz48
    10Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg34
    11Brazil19 - Felipe Massa34
    12Canada18 - Lance Stroll32
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean28
    14Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen15
    15Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne13
    16Spain14 - Fernando Alonso10
    17United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer8
    18Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein5
    19Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat4
    20Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    21Italy36 - Antonio Giovinazzi0
    22France10 - Pierre Gasly0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas540
    2ItalyScuderia Ferrari395
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing303
    4IndiaSahara Force India147
    6United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing66
    5ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso52
    7United StatesHaas F1 Team43
    8FranceRenault Sport42
    9United KingdomMcLaren Honda23
    10SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team5

    Social Counter

    Copyright © 2014-2017 The F1 News, some rights reserved.