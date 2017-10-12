Headline News
Nico Hulkenberg

News Hulkenberg expects new teammate Sainz to be ‘fast’

News Robert Kubica might drive for Williams in 2018

Romain Grosjean

News Grosjean not surprised by Stroll struggles

Sebastian Vettel

News Sebastian Vettel close to signing new deal with Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel

News Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard

Top Stories

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz to join Renault F1 Team from the US Grand Prix

12/10/2017
No Comments
4 Views
Top Stories

Renault Sport Racing and Jolyon Palmer have decided by mutual agreement to end their relationship following the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday 8 October 2017.

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault Sport Racing Managing Director:
“I would like to thank Jolyon for his commitment to the team and his professionalism. Since Renault’s return to Formula 1, Jolyon has been highly dedicated in an evolving environment. He has shown great personal qualities and we wish him all the best in his future career.”

2018 race team driver Carlos Sainz will now join the team early to drive for the remainder of this season.

Carlos Sainz joined Renault Sport Formula One Team in October 2017, ahead of the United States Grand Prix, for the remainder of the 2017 season in preparation for his first full year with the team in 2018. Carlos is no stranger to Renault having won two driver titles – Formula Renault 2.0 NEC in 2011 and Formula Renault 3.5 in 2014 – during his junior years. He arrived in Enstone as a sought-after talent with a taste for success. He started his Formula 1 career in 2015 at Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Related Articles

Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat loses Toro Rosso seat to Pierre ...

Sep 27, 2017No Comments

A Toro Rosso sponsor says Daniil Kvyat could be back in the car in a month. The junior Red Bull team has announced that Kvyat has been

Circuit Paul Ricard

Circuit Paul Ricard might r...

Paul Ricard is heading for a mid-year race date

Jun 07, 2017
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso to race at ...

After an absence of 38 years, McLaren is to

Apr 12, 2017
Felipe Massa

Massa still friends with Al...

Retiring F1 veteran Felipe Massa will contest his last

Nov 09, 2016

U.S. GP will start in:

weeks
0
1
days
0
0
hours
0
7
minutes
0
5
seconds
5
8
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton306
    2Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel247
    3Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas234
    4Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo192
    5Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen148
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen111
    7Mexico11 - Sergio Perez85
    8France31 - Esteban Ocon65
    9Spain55 - Carlos Sainz48
    10Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg34
    11Brazil19 - Felipe Massa34
    12Canada18 - Lance Stroll32
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean28
    14Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen15
    15Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne13
    16Spain14 - Fernando Alonso10
    17United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer8
    18Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein5
    19Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat4
    20Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    21Italy36 - Antonio Giovinazzi0
    22France10 - Pierre Gasly0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas540
    2ItalyScuderia Ferrari395
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing303
    4IndiaSahara Force India147
    6United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing66
    5ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso52
    7United StatesHaas F1 Team43
    8FranceRenault Sport42
    9United KingdomMcLaren Honda23
    10SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team5

    Social Counter

    Copyright © 2014-2017 The F1 News, some rights reserved.