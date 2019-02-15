Headline News
Not only Williams late with 2019 car (February 15, 2019 11:06 am)
Renault RS19 “still in pieces” – boss (February 13, 2019 6:26 pm)
Williams might miss the 1st winter tests (February 13, 2019 6:09 pm)
Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen (February 11, 2019 12:49 pm)
Monaco F1 circuit layout might be tweaked (April 3, 2018 8:09 am)
Haas VF 19 Render

News Not only Williams late with 2019 car

Renault RS19

News Renault RS19 “still in pieces” – boss

Williams F1 - RoKit

News Williams might miss the 1st winter tests

Red Bull RB15

News Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen

Monaco F1 Circuit

News Monaco F1 circuit layout might be tweaked

Top Stories

Sauber Alfa Romeo

Sauber Alfa Romeo features “revolutionary” front wing

15/02/2019
No Comments
26 Views
Top Stories

Sauber’s Alfa Romeo-branded new car for 2019 turned heads when it hit the Fiorano circuit for a shakedown on Thursday.

On display was not only the striking camouflage livery, but a front wing design that many are calling “revolutionary”.  “It has not been seen on any other car,” said Tobias Gruner, a writer for Germany’s authoritative Auto Motor und Sport.

It remains to be seen if other teams follow Alfa’s lead by the time the Barcelona tests start next week, but Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi is confident. “We had a very high evolution in the last races of last season, so we are hoping to start from there,” he told Sky Italia.

Also attracting attention this week is McLaren’s newly-unveiled 2019 car, with new team driver Carlos Sainz saying those at the factory at Woking have been working “extremely hard”. “It seems that McLaren has taken a leap of a couple of years in just one,” said Marco Canseco, correspondent for the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Sainz, though, is cautious. “It would be a mistake to set goals at this point,” he said. “We started the car for the first time a week ago and we are going step by step.”

Related Articles

Racing Point - 2019

Force India now ‘Racing Point’ fo...

Feb 13, 2019No Comments

The Force India name is now officially gone from F1. The name began to fade over the past few years, amid Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy’s legal

Haas F1 VF-19

Haas will use Dalara simula...

Haas is stepping up its simulator programme for 2019.

Feb 12, 2019
Scuderia Toro Roso STR14

Toro Rosso will use old Red...

Toro Rosso’s new car features many parts that were

Feb 11, 2019
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo Leaves Red...

In what has been one of the most exciting

Aug 06, 2018

Australian GP will start in:

weeks
0
3
days
0
0
hours
1
1
minutes
5
9
seconds
1
5
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton383
    2Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel302
    3Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen251
    4Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas237
    5Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen234
    6Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo158
    7Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg69
    8Mexico11 - Sergio Perez58
    9Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen55
    10Spain14 - Fernando Alonso50
    11France31 - Esteban Ocon49
    12Spain55 - Carlos Sainz Jr45
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean35
    14Monaco16 - Charles Leclerc33
    15France10 - Pierre Gasly29
    16Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne12
    17Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson9
    18Canada18 - Lance Stroll6
    19New Zeeland28 - Brendon Hartley4
    20Russia35 - Sergey Sirotkin1
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas620
    2ItalyScuderia Ferrari553
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing392
    4FranceRenault114
    6United StatesHaas Ferrari90
    5United KingdomMcLaren Renault62
    7IndiaForce India Mercedes48
    8SwitzerlandSauber Ferrari42
    9ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso Honda33
    10United KingdomWilliams Mercedes7

    Social Counter

    Advertising

    Copyright © 2014-2017 The F1 News, some rights reserved.