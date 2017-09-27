Headline News

News

Robert Kubica might drive for Williams in 2018

27/09/2017
News

Robert Kubica has not denied speculation he is now in the running for the Williams race seat for 2018.

Earlier, the former BMW and Renault driver was eyeing a return to F1 next year with Renault, following a spate of tests.

But Germany’s Sport Bild said Renault ultimately opted for Carlos Sainz, after Kubica’s permanent arm injury affected his pace over ‘long runs’.

And so Kubica, and his management including retired world champion Nico Rosberg, have shifted their sights to Williams.

The British team looks set to oust the re-retiring Felipe Massa, and is apparently considering Kubica, Paul di Resta or Jolyon Palmer as his potential replacement.

When asked about the Williams reports, Kubica said: “Thanks to the tests with Renault I was able to find out that I can drive a formula one car.

“Now we are working on a solution for the future. Whether it will be in formula one or somewhere else I don’t know yet. But I am trying to find a solution that will allow me to continue what started with my first test in June,” he told Poland’s Przeglad Sportowy.

“In recent years I have had to be patient, and I have approached this whole situation rationally and not emotionally.

“Hopefully everything will work out as I hope and in the near future I will have some positive information,” Kubica added.

According to some Polish media reports, Kubica’s Williams chances – and potential forthcoming track test – are being funded by a personal sponsor.

“I must say that this is not true,” he insisted. “My future does not depend on what my sponsors or partners will do.”

As for the rumours he struggled physically on the ‘long runs’ with Renault, Kubica said: “I’m glad there are rumours, because they are about me being in the car compared to the six years when I was not!

“Thankfully those who make the decisions to do not pay attention to rumours and speculation,” Kubica added.

    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton263
    2Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel235
    3Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas212
    4Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo162
    5Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen138
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen68
    7Mexico11 - Sergio Perez68
    8France31 - Esteban Ocon56
    9Spain55 - Carlos Sainz48
    10Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg34
    11Brazil19 - Felipe Massa31
    12Canada18 - Lance Stroll28
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean26
    14Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen11
    15Spain14 - Fernando Alonso10
    16United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer8
    17Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne7
    18Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein5
    19Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat4
    20Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    21Italy36 - Antonio Giovinazzi0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas475
    2ItalyScuderia Ferrari373
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing230
    4IndiaSahara Force India124
    6United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing59
    5ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso52
    7FranceRenault Sport42
    8United StatesHaas F1 Team37
    9United KingdomMcLaren Honda17
    10SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team5

