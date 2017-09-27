Headline News

News Robert Kubica might drive for Williams in 2018

Romain Grosjean

News Grosjean not surprised by Stroll struggles

Sebastian Vettel

News Sebastian Vettel close to signing new deal with Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel

News Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard

Nico Rpsberg

News Rosberg focused on the title battle in Brazil

Top Stories

Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat loses Toro Rosso seat to Pierre Gasly

27/09/2017
No Comments
3 Views
Top Stories

A Toro Rosso sponsor says Daniil Kvyat could be back in the car in a month.

The junior Red Bull team has announced that Kvyat has been sidelined for “the next grands prix” to make way for young Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

“The driver switch gives us an opportunity to make a more informed decision regarding our 2018 driver choices,” said boss Franz Tost.

He added that Russian Kvyat has made “mistakes of his own making” in 2017, “which is why we are standing him down for the next races”.

But Toro Rosso clarified in a statement that the 23-year-old “remains part of the Red Bull family”.

Some, however, think Kvyat is obviously actually the latest victim of the Red Bull axe, and will never return to formula one.

Toro Rosso sponsor Acronis’ chief Serguei Beloussov insisted: “He is just out for two races while Gasly is tested.

“(Carlos) Sainz is still leaving, so next season is still open,” he added.

Indeed, Gasly is in the running to win Japan’s Super Formula championship, whose finale clashes with the US grand prix next month.

Igor Ermilin, president of the Russian automobile federation, told Tass news agency: “Given the move to Honda engines next year, they can afford to experiment with the drivers.

“So I think missing those two races will not affect Daniil or the team in any way. I don’t think even they have decided what will happen next,” he added.

Related Articles

Circuit Paul Ricard

Circuit Paul Ricard might return to F1 in 201...

Jun 07, 2017No Comments

Paul Ricard is heading for a mid-year race date for the return of the French Grand prix next year. That is the claim of race promoter Christian

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso to race at ...

After an absence of 38 years, McLaren is to

Apr 12, 2017
Felipe Massa

Massa still friends with Al...

Retiring F1 veteran Felipe Massa will contest his last

Nov 09, 2016
Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen heading for Haas ...

Kevin Magnussen will switch from Renault to the American

Nov 09, 2016

Malaysian GP will start in:

weeks
0
0
days
0
3
hours
1
9
minutes
4
2
seconds
0
9
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton263
    2Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel235
    3Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas212
    4Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo162
    5Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen138
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen68
    7Mexico11 - Sergio Perez68
    8France31 - Esteban Ocon56
    9Spain55 - Carlos Sainz48
    10Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg34
    11Brazil19 - Felipe Massa31
    12Canada18 - Lance Stroll28
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean26
    14Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen11
    15Spain14 - Fernando Alonso10
    16United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer8
    17Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne7
    18Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein5
    19Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat4
    20Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    21Italy36 - Antonio Giovinazzi0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas475
    2ItalyScuderia Ferrari373
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing230
    4IndiaSahara Force India124
    6United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing59
    5ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso52
    7FranceRenault Sport42
    8United StatesHaas F1 Team37
    9United KingdomMcLaren Honda17
    10SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team5

    Social Counter

    Copyright © 2014-2017 The F1 News, some rights reserved.