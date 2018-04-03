Headline News
Monaco F1 Circuit

News Monaco F1 circuit layout might be tweaked

Nico Hulkenberg

News Hulkenberg expects new teammate Sainz to be ‘fast’

News Robert Kubica might drive for Williams in 2018

Romain Grosjean

News Grosjean not surprised by Stroll struggles

Sebastian Vettel

News Sebastian Vettel close to signing new deal with Ferrari

News

Monaco F1 Circuit

Monaco F1 circuit layout might be tweaked

03/04/2018
No Comments
40 Views
News

The famous Monaco grand prix layout could be tweaked by 2025.

Forbes’ F1 business journalist Christian Sylt said a EUR 2 billion project to reclaim 25 acres of land from the Mediterranean is already underway.

The new land is located just before the F1 circuit’s tunnel entrance.

“I am not saying that it will happen necessarily, but at some point we are going to put our minds together and say, how can we not only improve this, but how can we make it a little more exciting by maybe changing the course slightly?” Monaco’s Prince Albert said.

“We haven’t gone beyond this simple statement of an idea — something that is in the back of our minds,” he added.

Many believe that, perhaps like Ferrari, Monaco is an indispensable part of formula one.

Prince Albert agrees: “It is such a part of the history of the sport that I can’t envisage an F1 season without the Monaco grand prix,” he said.

Related Articles

Nico Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg expects new teammate Sainz to be &...

Oct 13, 2017No Comments

Nico Hulkenberg says he expects his new Renault teammate to be “fast”. Departing Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz, who will be paired with German Hulkenberg full-time from

Robert Kubica might drive f...

Robert Kubica has not denied speculation he is now

Sep 27, 2017
Romain Grosjean

Grosjean not surprised by S...

Romain Grosjean says he is not surprised Lance Stroll

Jun 07, 2017
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel close to s...

Ferrari’s technical boss Mattia Binotto thinks Sebastian Vettel will

Jun 07, 2017

Bahrain GP will start in:

weeks
0
-1
days
0
-1
hours
-1
-9
minutes
-3
-7
seconds
-4
0
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel25
    2United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton18
    3Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen15
    4Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo12
    5Spain14 - Fernando Alonso10
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen8
    7Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg6
    8Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas4
    9Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne2
    10Spain55 - Carlos Sainz Jr1
    11Mexico11 - Sergio Perez0
    12France31 - Esteban Ocon0
    13Monaco16 - Charrles Leclerc0
    14Canada18 - Lance Stroll0
    15New Zeeland28 - Brendon Hartley0
    16France08 - Romain Grosjean0
    17Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen0
    18France10 - Pierre Gasly0
    19Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    20Russia35 - Sergey Sirotkin0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1ItalyScuderia Ferrari40
    2GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas22
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing20
    4United KingdomMcLaren Renault12
    6FranceRenault7
    5IndiaForce India Mercedes0
    7SwitzerlandSauber Ferrari0
    8United KingdomWilliams Mercedes0
    9ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso Honda0
    10United StatesHaas Ferrari0

    Social Counter

    Copyright © 2014-2017 The F1 News, some rights reserved.