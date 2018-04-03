Headline News
Monaco F1 Circuit

News Monaco F1 circuit layout might be tweaked

Nico Hulkenberg

News Hulkenberg expects new teammate Sainz to be ‘fast’

News Robert Kubica might drive for Williams in 2018

Romain Grosjean

News Grosjean not surprised by Stroll struggles

Sebastian Vettel

News Sebastian Vettel close to signing new deal with Ferrari

Top Stories

Lewis Hamilton Australian GP 2018

F1 Qualifying might become a race – Auto Motor und Sport

03/04/2018
No Comments
18 Views
Top Stories

Liberty Media could be looking to shake up the grand prix weekend format.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that a new ‘qualifying race’ could be held on Saturday that determines Sunday’s grand prix grid.

And that’s not all.

The German magazine said the new weekend format will begin with a ‘public technical inspection’ on Friday, during which fans get to see the current cars up close.

“We don’t understand the whole hide-and-seek game with the cars anyway,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said.

“There are thousands of photos in circulation. That’s why we can show our cars right away.”

That would take place before Friday practice sessions, which determine the grid for the 100 kilometre ‘qualifying race’ on Saturday — with no limits for tyre and fuel use.

F1 legend Niki Lauda said: “Why don’t we set a maximum length for the races? Let’s say 100 or 90 minutes.

“Two hour races in Singapore and Monte Carlo are hard to sell if nothing happens,” he added.

    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel25
    2United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton18
    3Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen15
    4Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo12
    5Spain14 - Fernando Alonso10
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen8
    7Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg6
    8Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas4
    9Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne2
    10Spain55 - Carlos Sainz Jr1
    11Mexico11 - Sergio Perez0
    12France31 - Esteban Ocon0
    13Monaco16 - Charrles Leclerc0
    14Canada18 - Lance Stroll0
    15New Zeeland28 - Brendon Hartley0
    16France08 - Romain Grosjean0
    17Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen0
    18France10 - Pierre Gasly0
    19Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    20Russia35 - Sergey Sirotkin0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1ItalyScuderia Ferrari40
    2GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas22
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing20
    4United KingdomMcLaren Renault12
    6FranceRenault7
    5IndiaForce India Mercedes0
    7SwitzerlandSauber Ferrari0
    8United KingdomWilliams Mercedes0
    9ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso Honda0
    10United StatesHaas Ferrari0

