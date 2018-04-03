Headline News
Monaco F1 Circuit

News Monaco F1 circuit layout might be tweaked

Nico Hulkenberg

News Hulkenberg expects new teammate Sainz to be ‘fast’

News Robert Kubica might drive for Williams in 2018

Romain Grosjean

News Grosjean not surprised by Stroll struggles

Sebastian Vettel

News Sebastian Vettel close to signing new deal with Ferrari

Chit Chat

Hamilton and Vettel

Will the Hamilton/Vettel Duopoly Finally End in 2018?

03/04/2018
No Comments
22 Views
Chit Chat

Having won eight out of the last ten drivers’ championships between them, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel’s dominance over Formula One appears to be approaching the level of Messi and Ronaldo’s duopoly in professional football.

But could 2018 be the year that some new contenders really break through and put an end to this dominant streak? Well, it certainly feels like it could be on the cards, especially with the strides that the Red Bull team have made over the past few months, as well as the personnel they boast, in the form of Daniel Ricciardo and the huge prospect that is Max Verstappen.

Is Verstappen’s Time Here?

Indeed, it seems inevitable that Verstappen is going to be the next major force in Formula One. He is already a record-breaker having become the youngest ever Formula One driver at just 17 years and 166 days old, before also landing other accolades including becoming the youngest driver to lead a lap in a race, the youngest driver to set a fastest lap, the youngest driver to score points, the youngest to finish on the podium and, of course, the youngest ever Formula One Grand Prix winner when he won the Spanish Grand Prix at the age of just 18.

The Belgian is still just 20 years of age, which is insanely young in this sport. So, to think of his potential in the coming years is terrifying. Remarkably, the 2018 season is the fifth of his career, despite the fact he still won’t be able to celebrate with Champagne if he wins at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Indeed, Verstappen is the third favourite and 15/2 shout in the this drivers’ championships F1 betting odds, putting him behind only the massive favourite Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in the betting markets.

Are Red Bull Ready to Challenge Again?

So, the question with Verstappen isn’t if, but when. Could 2018 be his year? Maybe. But while Red Bull have made giant leaps to catch up with the likes of Ferrari and McLaren in the past 12 months, there will still surely be some catching up to do in terms of consistency before one of the Red Bull drivers can charge towards the championship. This is especially the case for the more senior of Red Bull’s drivers, Daniel Ricciardo, who has seemingly been on the cusp of the podium for the past few years without ever really finding his place a mainstay up there. And while Verstappen seems destined for glory, Ricciardo’s time really needs to be now – as he has himself admitted – if he is getting to make a serious impact upon the sport as a champion.

With that in mind, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel certainly need to avoid complacency in 2018, with two extremely hungry drivers desperate to take their place at the top of the sport from Team Red Bull.

Related Articles

Verstappen Has Ability to Break Mercedes̵...

Jan 11, 2018No Comments

Max Verstappen’s progress in his fledgling Formula One career was stunted by the performance of his Red Bull vehicle last season. The 20-year-old hinted that he could

Hamilton and Vettel

Vettel Has to Pose Challeng...

Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to close the gap

Dec 04, 2017
Eddie Jordan

Mercedes set to quit F1 aft...

Eddie Jordan has tipped Mercedes to quit formula one

Jun 07, 2017
APEX Race Manager

Want some fun? try APEX Rac...

What’s in a name? A fair bit if you’re

Apr 07, 2017

Bahrain GP will start in:

weeks
0
-1
days
0
-1
hours
-1
-9
minutes
-3
-7
seconds
-4
-1
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel25
    2United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton18
    3Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen15
    4Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo12
    5Spain14 - Fernando Alonso10
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen8
    7Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg6
    8Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas4
    9Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne2
    10Spain55 - Carlos Sainz Jr1
    11Mexico11 - Sergio Perez0
    12France31 - Esteban Ocon0
    13Monaco16 - Charrles Leclerc0
    14Canada18 - Lance Stroll0
    15New Zeeland28 - Brendon Hartley0
    16France08 - Romain Grosjean0
    17Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen0
    18France10 - Pierre Gasly0
    19Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    20Russia35 - Sergey Sirotkin0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1ItalyScuderia Ferrari40
    2GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas22
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing20
    4United KingdomMcLaren Renault12
    6FranceRenault7
    5IndiaForce India Mercedes0
    7SwitzerlandSauber Ferrari0
    8United KingdomWilliams Mercedes0
    9ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso Honda0
    10United StatesHaas Ferrari0

    Social Counter

    Copyright © 2014-2017 The F1 News, some rights reserved.