Headline News
Not only Williams late with 2019 car (February 15, 2019 11:06 am)
Renault RS19 “still in pieces” – boss (February 13, 2019 6:26 pm)
Williams might miss the 1st winter tests (February 13, 2019 6:09 pm)
Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen (February 11, 2019 12:49 pm)
Monaco F1 circuit layout might be tweaked (April 3, 2018 8:09 am)
Haas VF 19 Render

News Not only Williams late with 2019 car

Renault RS19

News Renault RS19 “still in pieces” – boss

Williams F1 - RoKit

News Williams might miss the 1st winter tests

Red Bull RB15

News Gasly in ‘best situation’ next to Verstappen

Monaco F1 Circuit

News Monaco F1 circuit layout might be tweaked

Chit Chat

Lewis Hamilton

Could Lewis Hamilton & Toto Wolff both be heading to Ferrari in 2021?

18/12/2019
No Comments
225 Views
Chit Chat

Lewis Hamilton has already secured his sixth-world title and will be favorite to make it seven next season. However, the British driver has just one year left on his contract with Mercedes and has already been linked with a move to Ferrari in 2021.

Final stage of career

Despite his dominance, Hamilton is entering the final years of his career and will be keen to prove himself outside of his Mercedes comfort zone. A move to Ferrari would give him the opportunity to reinforce his status as an F1 legend by bringing the drivers’ championship back to Maranello. The Prancing Horse last won the title back in 2007 with Kimi Raikonnen.

The main obstacle to his move could be Charles Leclerc, who looks set to be the Italian team’s No. 1 driver for the foreseeable future. The Monagesque driver is the second-favorite behind Hamilton in the F1 betting to win the 2021 championship and is now Ferrari’s prized asset ahead of Sebastien Vettel. But the arrival of Hamilton could throw Leclerc’s situation into doubt.

Wolff also linked with new role in F1

To complicate matters further, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan suggested recently that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff could join Hamilton in Italy when his own contract expires at the end of next season. The opportunity to secure the Wolff/Hamilton dream team would be too good to pass up for the Scuderia and could leave Leclerc having to play second fiddle to the Brit or looking for opportunities elsewhere.

With doubts surrounding Mercedes future as a works team, there has been much speculation about what the future hold for Toto Wolff. There has been talk of a role within Liberty Media but like Hamilton, he may feel he still has plenty more to achieve at the sharp end of the sport.

Toto WolffFerrari still a big pull

Wolff has not given any indication he is planning to leave but Eddie Jordan has plenty of contacts within the paddock and has been right with some crucial predictions in the past. What’s more, Ferrari is still a big attraction to the sport’s best and brightest talents – despite their recent lack of success. The team, founded by Enzo Ferrari are the oldest and most successful Formula One team and have competed in every world championship since 1950.

In recent years, however, they have become more known for a series of blunders and mishaps that have cost them crucial championship points and left them in the shadows of the Silver Arrows. Landing such an astute tactician and strong leader to work alongside one of the greatest drivers of all time would be a real coup for the team.

Hamilton talks confirmed

Ferrari’s chief executive, Louis Camiller, has already admitted the team have had talks with Hamilton and also suggested they would block any move to install Wolff as CEO of Formula One (as has been rumored) due to a conflict of interests. That could be seen as sending a message to Wolff that he should come and work for them instead.

The situations with both Wolff and Hamilton will provide one of the backstories of the 2021 campaign.

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton’s killer instinct gives him Dr...

Mar 07, 2019No Comments

Lewis Hamilton won his fifth Drivers’ Championship crown last season and is ready to mount a charge for his sixth title. Only Michael Schumacher has won more

Vettel vs. Hamilton

Formula 1 bids farewell unt...

Sunday the 25th of November 2018 marked the close

Dec 07, 2018
Pierre Gasly

F1: Nobody wins in looming ...

France has a proud history when it comes to

Nov 16, 2018
Austrian GP Start

The Summer Break: Curse or ...

With just one point separating Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian

Jul 05, 2018

Leave A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Australian GP will start in:

weeks
1
2
days
0
0
hours
1
1
minutes
2
8
seconds
2
7
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton413
    2Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas326
    3Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen278
    4Monaco16 - Charles Leclerc264
    5Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel240
    6Spain55 - Carlos Sainz96
    7France10 - Pierre Gasly95
    8Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo54
    9Mexico11 - Sergio Perez52
    10United Kingdom04 - Lando Noris49
    11Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen43
    12Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat37
    13Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg37
    14Thailand23 - Alexander Albon34
    15Canada18 - Lance Stroll21
    16Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen20
    17Italia99 - Antonio Giovinazzi14
    18France08 - Romain Grosjean8
    19Poland88 - Robert Kubica1
    20United Kingdom63 - George Russell0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes739
    2ItalyFerrari504
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing Honda417
    4United KingdomMcLaren Renault145
    6FranceRenault91
    5ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso Honda85
    7United KingdomRacing Point BWT Mercedes73
    8SwitzerlandAlfa Romeo Racing Ferrari57
    9United StatesHaas Ferrari28
    10United KingdomWilliams Mercedes1

    Social Counter

    Advertising

    Copyright © 2014-2017 The F1 News, some rights reserved.