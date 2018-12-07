Formula 1 bids farewell until 2019

Sunday the 25th of November 2018 marked the close of F1 racing for the 2018 year. This means that we are looking forward to the 2019 season. It has surely been an interesting season. Like other times, there has to be a winner and loser. Just like in sports betting sites, there are the jackpot winners and the regular players. And just like the F1, the winner is only seen at the end of the day.

Recap of F1 2018

The season began on 25 March in Melbourne Gran Prix Circuit in Australia. It then travelled to the rest of the 20 countries including Spain; Monaco; China and Hungary. The final race was held in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina. Hamilton emerged the victor driving Mercedes #44. Vettel in the Ferrari #5 came in second. Verstappen in the Red Bull #33 scooped third place. Ricciardo came in fourth with the Red Bull #3. Bottas in the Mercedes #77 won the fifth position in the race. Seems as though it was a race between Mercedes and Red Bull.

How is 2019 Looking?

Now that the 2018 season has ended, we are looking forward to the 2019 season. The season will kick stark the racing a week earlier in Australia on 17 March. Despite the racing action starting earlier, it will have the close of the season a week later than the 2018 season. In 2019, F1 will close the curtains on 1 December in Abu Dhabi.

Other changes in the coming season see Bahrain and China will no longer be back to back in triple headers at the start of the season. According to a blog post found at online casinos New Zealand, Russia has been paired with Singapore for the coming season. Another of the changes include the switching of places between Mexico and the USA.

As for Silverstone and Mexico, 2019 could be making their final appearances in the hosting streak.

Other countries whose racetracks will be on fire include Canada on June 9; Italy on September 8; Brazil on November.