Headline News
Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard (November 9, 2016 10:41 pm)
Rosberg focused on the title battle in Brazil (November 8, 2016 4:34 pm)
Palmer unhappy with his chassis (April 30, 2016 11:11 am)
Verstappen might move up in 2017 (April 30, 2016 11:04 am)
Sirotkin will get more Friday outings (April 30, 2016 10:35 am)
Sebastian Vettel

News Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard

Nico Rpsberg

News Rosberg focused on the title battle in Brazil

Jolyon Palmer

News Palmer unhappy with his chassis

Max Verstappen

News Verstappen might move up in 2017

Sergey Sirotkin

News Sirotkin will get more Friday outings

News

Nico Rpsberg

Rosberg focused on the title battle in Brazil

08/11/2016
No Comments
221 Views
News

Nico Rosberg is determined to keep his eyes off the prize as he charges for the world championship this weekend in Brazil.

While teammate Lewis Hamilton is back in top form, it is Mercedes’ German driver who can mathematically clinch the title simply by winning at Interlagos.

But Rosberg has had a sharp focus on each race in 2016, refusing to talk about the championship with the media.

Speaking to the Dutch magazine Formule 1, he is changing nothing for Brazil. “Not thinking much about the big picture works best for me,” he explained.

31-year-old Rosberg admitted, however, that thoughts about the title sometimes wander into his mind. “Of course sometimes,” he said, “because I know of course what the points situation is and how many races are still to go. But I don’t focus on it.”

After two consecutive title defeats to Hamilton, Rosberg said he now feels ready to beat the famous Briton. “It is the experience that is helping,” he said. “This is the third year that I’ve been fighting (for the title) with Lewis.”

And he thinks his steely resolve is also helping in 2016. “I always come back strong after difficult moments. If you’re preparing for things that can go wrong, you’re ready for it and deal with it better. It’s all planned,” said Rosberg. “I take the races seriously, approaching it with discipline and trying to improve in every area.

“You do not win races by sitting on the couch and watching TV, but by fighting and giving everything,” he added.

Tags
, ,

Related Articles

Sebastian Vettel

Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard

Nov 09, 2016No Comments

Ferrari’s path back to victory requires “stability”, according to the famous team’s former technical boss Ross Brawn. Brawn was a key part of the great Maranello marque’s

Jolyon Palmer

Palmer unhappy with his cha...

Jolyon Palmer is beginning to suspect a chassis problem

Apr 30, 2016
Max Verstappen

Verstappen might move up in...

The Max Verstappen camp is not denying speculation the

Apr 30, 2016
Sergey Sirotkin

Sirotkin will get more Frid...

Sochi was not a one-off Friday morning appearance for

Apr 30, 2016

Australian GP will start in:

weeks
1
3
days
0
0
hours
1
8
minutes
5
8
seconds
0
9
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1Germany06 - Nico Rosberg385
    2United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton380
    3Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo256
    4Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel212
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen204
    5Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen186
    8Mexico11 - Sergio Perez101
    7Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas85
    9Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg72
    10Spain14 - Fernando Alonso54
    11Brazil19 - Felipe Massa53
    12Spain55 - Carlos Sainz46
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean29
    14Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat25
    15United Kingdom22 - Jenson Button21
    16Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen7
    22Brazil12 - Felipe Nasr2
    17United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer1
    18Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein1
    19Belgium47 - Stoffel Vandoorne1
    20Mexico21 - Esteban Gutierrez0
    21Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    23Indonesia88 - Rio Haryanto0
    24France31 - Esteban Ocon0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas765
    2AustriaRed Bull Racing468
    3ItalyScuderia Ferrari398
    4IndiaSahara Force India173
    6United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing138
    5United KingdomMcLaren Honda76
    7ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso63
    8United StatesHaas F1 Team29
    9FranceRenault Sport8
    10SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team2
    11United KingdomManor Racing1

    Social Counter

    Advertisement

    Copyright © 2014-2015 The F1 News, some rights reserved.