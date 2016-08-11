Headline News
Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard (November 9, 2016 10:41 pm)
Rosberg focused on the title battle in Brazil (November 8, 2016 4:34 pm)
Palmer unhappy with his chassis (April 30, 2016 11:11 am)
Verstappen might move up in 2017 (April 30, 2016 11:04 am)
Sirotkin will get more Friday outings (April 30, 2016 10:35 am)
Chit Chat

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton in pole position in title race ahead of Spa

11/08/2016
No Comments
2,010 Views
Chit Chat

Lewis Hamilton is on fire right now.

The defending champion has won six of his last seven races and has built up a commanding lead at the top of the drivers’ championship. Although Nico Rosberg won the first four races of the campaign, Hamilton has shown plenty of resilience and mental toughness to bounce back and regain his place at the summit of the standings.

As of August 10th, the British star is priced at 1/5 with Betway and plenty of punters who are online betting today will be backing the Mercedes man to do just that. Right now, nobody is even coming close to Hamilton; he is dominating the field in practice, qualifying and during the race – and that is why he has managed to claw back the deficit and overtake his team-mate at the top of the charts.

If nothing else, Hamilton is unique. He takes risks but he takes calculated risks. He is one of the most aggressive drivers in the business but he isn’t over-aggressive. If truth be told, he is easily the most naturally gifted driver in the sport – which is perhaps why he is a multiple world champion. And with Hamilton and Rosberg both performing well, Mercedes look set to win the Constructors title once again; it is hard to see either Ferrari or Red Bull racking up enough points to challenge the German team.

But it would be foolish to rule Rosberg out completely. The German is capable of fighting his way back into the title race; especially if he manages to recoup his early season form. On his day, Rosberg has the talent and the skill to beat anybody and Hamilton will be wary of a change in fortune. In recent times, the German has endured a number of engine issues but the tide could turn in Rosberg’s favour at any moment – Formula One is unpredictable.

Hamilton cruised to the win in last year’s race at Spa and the Briton is actually hunting a third victory at the famous Belgian circuit. It is widely regarded as one of the best ‘traditional’ racing tracks in the Formula One season and Hamilton tends to perform better at these particular venues. If nothing else, last year’s result may play on Rosberg’s mind and Hamilton could take advantage if the German loses focus ahead of the big race.

With nine races remaining, there are still plenty of points to be won and lost – but Hamilton looks well placed to go on and lift the title once again. The Briton is a proven winner and he will be desperate to claim another success this season. Hamilton has the beating of his team-mate and another title triumph will almost certainly secure his standing as Mercedes’ number one driver for the upcoming campaign. And that’s still true even after you take Rosberg’s new contract into account.

It won’t be easy but victory at Spa will leave Lewis Hamilton on the cusp of claiming another world title. The British star will be well clear of Nico Rosberg at the top of the standings and, with some tricky Asian circuits to come, Hamilton may be about to extend his lead and grasp on Formula One’s ultimate prize…

    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1Germany06 - Nico Rosberg385
    2United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton380
    3Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo256
    4Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel212
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen204
    5Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen186
    8Mexico11 - Sergio Perez101
    7Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas85
    9Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg72
    10Spain14 - Fernando Alonso54
    11Brazil19 - Felipe Massa53
    12Spain55 - Carlos Sainz46
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean29
    14Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat25
    15United Kingdom22 - Jenson Button21
    16Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen7
    22Brazil12 - Felipe Nasr2
    17United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer1
    18Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein1
    19Belgium47 - Stoffel Vandoorne1
    20Mexico21 - Esteban Gutierrez0
    21Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    23Indonesia88 - Rio Haryanto0
    24France31 - Esteban Ocon0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas765
    2AustriaRed Bull Racing468
    3ItalyScuderia Ferrari398
    4IndiaSahara Force India173
    6United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing138
    5United KingdomMcLaren Honda76
    7ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso63
    8United StatesHaas F1 Team29
    9FranceRenault Sport8
    10SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team2
    11United KingdomManor Racing1

