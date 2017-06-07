Headline News
Top Stories

Circuit Paul Ricard

Circuit Paul Ricard might return to F1 in 2018

07/06/2017
Top Stories

Paul Ricard is heading for a mid-year race date for the return of the French Grand prix next year.

That is the claim of race promoter Christian Estrosi, who revealed to France’s Auto Hebdo that he met with new F1 CEO Chase Carey recently in Monaco.

“In our conversation, I paid particular attention to the choice of the date for the Grand prix, because it depends largely on the success of the race.

“We are now discussing the period from late June to mid-July, and now FOM and FIA will offer us a specific date,” he added.

“As soon as it becomes known, we will begin selling tickets.”

Estrosi said Carey is also keen to ensure that each country’s Grand prix accurately reflects the local culture.

“Chase wants the Grand prix at Paul Ricard in the first instance to be truly French,” he said.

“He wants the Spanish Grand prix to reflect Catalonia and Barcelona, Italy to reflect Milan and Lombardy, and so on.

“He wants a national character and I really like his proposed approach,” said Estrosi.

    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel129
    2United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton104
    3Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas75
    4Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen67
    5Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo52
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen45
    7Mexico11 - Sergio Perez34
    8Spain55 - Carlos Sainz25
    9Brazil19 - Felipe Massa20
    10France31 - Esteban Ocon19
    11Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg14
    12France08 - Romain Grosjean9
    13Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen5
    14Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat4
    15Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein4
    16United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer0
    17Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    18Canada18 - Lance Stroll0
    19Spain14 - Fernando Alonso0
    20Italy36 - Antonio Giovinazzi0
    21Belgium02 - Stoffel Vandoorne0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1ItalyScuderia Ferrari196
    2GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas179
    3AustriaRed Bull Racing97
    4IndiaSahara Force India53
    6ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso29
    5United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing20
    7United StatesHaas F1 Team14
    8FranceRenault Sport14
    9SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team4
    10United KingdomMcLaren Honda0

