Headline News
Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard (November 9, 2016 10:41 pm)
Rosberg focused on the title battle in Brazil (November 8, 2016 4:34 pm)
Palmer unhappy with his chassis (April 30, 2016 11:11 am)
Verstappen might move up in 2017 (April 30, 2016 11:04 am)
Sirotkin will get more Friday outings (April 30, 2016 10:35 am)
Sebastian Vettel

News Vettel knew winning with Ferrari will be hard

Nico Rpsberg

News Rosberg focused on the title battle in Brazil

Jolyon Palmer

News Palmer unhappy with his chassis

Max Verstappen

News Verstappen might move up in 2017

Sergey Sirotkin

News Sirotkin will get more Friday outings

Chit Chat

Jenson Button

Jenson Button bows out of Formula 1

29/11/2016
No Comments
524 Views
Chit Chat

While Nico Rosberg stole the headlines as he won the Drivers’ Championship ahead of Mercedes team-mate Louis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, Jenson Button signed out of the sport after seventeen years behind the wheel.

The manner in which his race ended on lap thirteen summed up a season in which mechanical failures have blighted Button at every possible turn, but despite an apparent suspension failure, it did not dampen a weekend in which he received a guard of honour from his family, friends and team members who paid tribute to a driver who has enjoyed a rollercoaster ride over the years in Formula 1.

Although the Frome-born driver is only taking a sabbatical in 2017 and does have the option of returning to McLaren if required in 2018, the manner in which he treat the curtain closer in the United Arab Emirates would suggest that Button will not be returning. Formula 1 will lose a smooth and intelligent driver who was highly respected by his fellow peers, and although his name will be absent from any F1 tips posted on Coral’s website next season, Button walks away with many fond memories of what he achieved on the track.

Some may argue that Button could, and perhaps should, have achieved more during his seventeen years as a Formula 1 driver, given the promise that he showed in his early years. He joined Williams F1 in 2000 amidst considerable hype after enjoying success in karting, the Formula Ford Championship and Formula 3, becoming the youngest British driver to compete in the sport in the process. Despite an impressive debut season, Williams’ pursuit of Juan Pablo Montoya saw Button move to Benetton on a two-year loan where he endured contrasting fortunes. A difficult first season in a non-competitive car was followed by much improved performances the following year, but his move to BAR in 2003 proved to be the making of Button in Formula 1.

He began to justify the hype by producing a number of assured drives, despite being the victim of mechanical failures on several occasions; Button needed a car to match his driving ability in order to have a shot at winning the Drivers’ Championship. Honda Racing F1’s decision to gain complete control certainly put Button on track to contend, but the launch of Brawn GP under former team principle Ross Brawn proved decisive. Button thrived during the first half of the 2009 season in a car that came with an innovative, yet controversial, diffuser design which blew the grid away, and even though his dominance faded after major contenders introduced their own diffusers, the Brit managed to hold onto the sizeable lead he had established to become world champion.

A move to McLaren followed for Button, but despite finishing second behind Vettel in 2011, it has not exactly worked out as the team have been unable to reproduce a reliable and competitive car that made them one of the best constructors in Formula 1. However, an average of a podium every six races (50 in 305 starts) illustrates just how good a driver Button has been over the years, with the last of his fifteen race victories coming in the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2012. His name may not feature on motor racing predictions made on Coral next season, with Button reportedly set to enjoy time with his family, along with rallycross and triathlons as it seems unlikely that he will exercise his option to rejoin McLaren in 2018. However, there is no question that one of sport’s true gentlemen will be missed from the grid, with fans likely to remember his coming of age as a champion and his ‘race of the century’ to win the 2011 Canadian Grand Prix as hallmarks of what Button achieved in Formula 1.

Tags
, , , ,

Related Articles

Verstappen Proves He Will Be a Challenger to ...

Nov 19, 2016No Comments

Max Verstappen enhanced his already impressive credentials in Formula One with a superb drive in torrid conditions at the Brazilian Grand Prix to finish on the podium.

Lewis Hamilton

Can Hamilton put the pressu...

Lewis Hamilton is entering the last-chance saloon in regard

Nov 09, 2016
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton in pole position i...

Lewis Hamilton is on fire right now. The defending

Aug 11, 2016
Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne: Formula ...

Before Fernando Alonso’s horrific crash in the Australian Grand

Jun 06, 2016

Australian GP will start in:

weeks
1
3
days
0
0
hours
1
8
minutes
5
6
seconds
2
2
    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1Germany06 - Nico Rosberg385
    2United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton380
    3Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo256
    4Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel212
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen204
    5Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen186
    8Mexico11 - Sergio Perez101
    7Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas85
    9Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg72
    10Spain14 - Fernando Alonso54
    11Brazil19 - Felipe Massa53
    12Spain55 - Carlos Sainz46
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean29
    14Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat25
    15United Kingdom22 - Jenson Button21
    16Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen7
    22Brazil12 - Felipe Nasr2
    17United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer1
    18Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein1
    19Belgium47 - Stoffel Vandoorne1
    20Mexico21 - Esteban Gutierrez0
    21Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    23Indonesia88 - Rio Haryanto0
    24France31 - Esteban Ocon0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas765
    2AustriaRed Bull Racing468
    3ItalyScuderia Ferrari398
    4IndiaSahara Force India173
    6United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing138
    5United KingdomMcLaren Honda76
    7ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso63
    8United StatesHaas F1 Team29
    9FranceRenault Sport8
    10SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team2
    11United KingdomManor Racing1

    Social Counter

    Advertisement

    Copyright © 2014-2015 The F1 News, some rights reserved.