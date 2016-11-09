Magnussen heading for Haas in 2017

Headline News
Kevin Magnussen will switch from Renault to the American team Haas for 2017, a source told us on Wednesday morning.

The Dane had been hoping for a longer stay with the works Renault team, but according to the source the deal to instead be Romain Grosjean’s teammate from next season is now done.

One report elsewhere said the 24-year-old’s contract is for 2017 only, but our source insisted that is in fact a “factual error”.

“It’s very definitely not a one year deal. It’s a multi-year deal. I know that for absolute certain,” the source told us.

    Drivers and
    Nr. DriverPoints
    1Germany06 - Nico Rosberg385
    2United Kingdom44 - Lewis Hamilton380
    3Australia03 - Daniel Ricciardo256
    4Germany05 - Sebastian Vettel212
    6Netherlands33 - Max Verstappen204
    5Finland07 - Kimi Raikkonen186
    8Mexico11 - Sergio Perez101
    7Finland77 - Valtteri Bottas85
    9Germany27 - Nico Hulkenberg72
    10Spain14 - Fernando Alonso54
    11Brazil19 - Felipe Massa53
    12Spain55 - Carlos Sainz46
    13France08 - Romain Grosjean29
    14Russia26 - Daniil Kvyat25
    15United Kingdom22 - Jenson Button21
    16Denmark20 - Kevin Magnussen7
    22Brazil12 - Felipe Nasr2
    17United Kingdom30 - Jolyon Palmer1
    18Germany94 - Pascal Wehrlein1
    19Belgium47 - Stoffel Vandoorne1
    20Mexico21 - Esteban Gutierrez0
    21Sweden09 - Marcus Ericsson0
    23Indonesia88 - Rio Haryanto0
    24France31 - Esteban Ocon0
    Teams Standings
    Nr. TeamPoints
    1GermanyMercedes AMG Petronas765
    2AustriaRed Bull Racing468
    3ItalyScuderia Ferrari398
    4IndiaSahara Force India173
    6United KingdomWilliams Martini Racing138
    5United KingdomMcLaren Honda76
    7ItalyScuderia Toro Rosso63
    8United StatesHaas F1 Team29
    9FranceRenault Sport8
    10SwitzerlandSauber F1 Team2
    11United KingdomManor Racing1

