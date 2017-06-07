Headline News
Eddie Jordan

Mercedes set to quit F1 after 2018 – Jordan

07/06/2017
Chit Chat

Eddie Jordan has tipped Mercedes to quit formula one after the 2018 season.

A former team owner and boss, British broadcaster Jordan has become known as something of a paddock oracle, successfully predicting multiple developments including Michael Schumacher’s comeback.

And now he thinks Mercedes is close to quitting the sport it dominated between 2014 and last year.

When asked if he thinks Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel will switch to the German marque next year, Jordan told Auto Bild: “No.

“He has everything he needs at Ferrari. And also because Mercedes will probably pull the plug at the end of 2018,” the Irishman added.

“I think they will go for the titles this and next year and then the board of directors in Stuttgart will decide to sell the team and stay only as an engine maker.

“I would do the same,” Jordan explained, “because Mercedes have won everything and can only get worse from now. So it’s better to go back to their old core business in formula one, which is developing and delivering high-tech engines.”

And that, Jordan insists, is one of the factors Vettel will consider when deciding to ink a new Ferrari contract for 2018 and beyond.

“If Vettel suspects this, it really makes no sense for him to leave Ferrari,” he said.

